AIRLINK 55.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-5.08%)
BOP 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.49%)
CNERGY 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.8%)
DFML 14.29 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (3.18%)
DGKC 64.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.57%)
FCCL 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-3.08%)
FFBL 27.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.37%)
FFL 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.84%)
GGL 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
HBL 109.64 Decreased By ▼ -2.16 (-1.93%)
HUBC 111.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.42 (-2.13%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.73%)
KEL 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.13%)
KOSM 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-6.69%)
MLCF 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-3.62%)
OGDC 114.11 Decreased By ▼ -7.65 (-6.28%)
PAEL 21.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.45%)
PIAA 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (9.38%)
PIBTL 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PPL 102.45 Decreased By ▼ -5.27 (-4.89%)
PRL 25.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.53%)
PTC 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.35%)
SEARL 47.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-2.8%)
SNGP 63.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-2.32%)
SSGC 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.92%)
TELE 6.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.28%)
TPLP 11.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.83%)
TRG 69.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-3.06%)
UNITY 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.57%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 6,187 Decreased By -147 (-2.32%)
BR30 20,936 Decreased By -783.8 (-3.61%)
KSE100 61,020 Decreased By -1133.8 (-1.82%)
KSE30 20,481 Decreased By -473.3 (-2.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft to invest 3.2bn euros in Germany in AI push

Reuters Published February 15, 2024 Updated February 15, 2024 06:07pm

BERLIN: U.S. software giant Microsoft will invest 3.2 billion euros ($3.44 billion) in Germany in the next two years with a focus on artificial intelligence, Microsoft chairperson Brad Smith said at an event in the German capital on Thursday.

In the biggest investment made by the company in Germany in the last 40 years, Microsoft will spend mostly on setting up data centres and on training people in artificial intelligence in 2024 and 2025.

“We are doing this today because of the enormous confidence we have in Germany,” said Smith.

EU examines Microsoft investment in OpenAI

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed the move, saying it represented a vote of confidence for Europe’s biggest economy.

Marianne Janik, CEO of Microsoft Germany, declined to say exactly where the investments would be made, but said they were mostly looking in the western Rhineland region and around the banking hub of Frankfurt.

Microsoft AI artificial intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Microsoft to invest 3.2bn euros in Germany in AI push

Imran Khan names Omar Ayub as PTI’s PM nominee

US calls formation of coalition govt Pakistan's 'internal matter'

Negative sentiment returns to PSX as KSE-100 loses over 1,100 points

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

Arrest warrant issued for PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur

Meezan Bank’s profit up nearly 91% in 2023

PSO suffers hefty loss of Rs10.4bn in 2QFY24

Oil demand growth slowing as non-OPEC supply expands, says IEA

PCB terminates Haris Rauf’s central contract

Mohammad Hafeez steps down as Pakistan team director

Read more stories