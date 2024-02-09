AIRLINK 59.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.91%)
BOP 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.91%)
CNERGY 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.47%)
DFML 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.59%)
DGKC 70.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.15 (-4.25%)
FCCL 17.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.44%)
FFBL 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.64%)
FFL 9.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.95%)
GGL 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.95%)
HBL 110.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.2%)
HUBC 116.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.65%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.9%)
KOSM 3.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-4.49%)
MLCF 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-3.65%)
OGDC 145.70 Decreased By ▼ -5.19 (-3.44%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.17%)
PIAA 10.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.36%)
PIBTL 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.72%)
PPL 116.95 Decreased By ▼ -4.40 (-3.63%)
PRL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.77%)
PTC 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.07%)
SEARL 50.09 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-4.19%)
SNGP 66.43 Decreased By ▼ -3.27 (-4.69%)
SSGC 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.98%)
TELE 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-5.23%)
TRG 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-4.73%)
UNITY 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.86%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
BR100 6,460 Decreased By -141.6 (-2.14%)
BR30 22,803 Decreased By -677.9 (-2.89%)
KSE100 62,944 Decreased By -1200.1 (-1.87%)
KSE30 21,288 Decreased By -423.4 (-1.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 09, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher on consumer staples, industrials boost

Reuters Published 09 Feb, 2024 05:27pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Friday, aided by gains in consumer staple and industrial stocks.

Sri Lankan shares end higher on financials and industrials boost

  • The CSE All Share index settled up 0.19% at 10,567.33.

  • For the week, the index rose 1.3%, seeing its best week in more than two months.

  • Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.31% and 0.95%, respectively.

  • Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 22.1 million shares from 33.1 million shares in the previous session.

  • The equity market’s turnover fell to 792.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.53 million) from 1.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

  • Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 154.8 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 683.1 million rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher on consumer staples, industrials boost

Moody’s says timely election result to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan: report

Rupee moves higher against US dollar

Pakistan sovereign dollar bonds drop as election results trickle in

Violent protests in Indian city kills two, more than 80 injured

Discos’ management: CCoP defers approval to PD proposal

India’s forex reserves rise to one-month high of $622.47bn

Ready to work with new govt in Pakistan: US State Department

Oil heads for weekly gains after Israel rejects ceasefire offer

Saudi firm keen to invest in renewable energy sector

Regulated Entities: SECP to appoint new auditors

Read more stories