Sri Lanka shares end higher on consumer staples, industrials boost

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher for an eighth straight session on Friday, aided by gains in consumer staple and industrial stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.19% at 10,567.33.

For the week, the index rose 1.3%, seeing its best week in more than two months.

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC and John Keells Holdings PLC were the top gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 4.31% and 0.95%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 22.1 million shares from 33.1 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 792.4 million Sri Lankan rupees ($2.53 million) from 1.11 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.