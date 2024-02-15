AIRLINK 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-2.11%)
China’s top diplomat to visit Germany, France, Spain in coming days

AFP Published 15 Feb, 2024 12:19pm

BEIJING: China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Germany for the Munich Security Conference then travel to Spain and France in the coming days, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Thursday.

“From February 16 to 21… Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will attend the 60th Munich Security Conference where he will deliver a speech,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

He will then visit Spain and France, where he will “hold the China-France Strategic Dialogue”, they added.

The annual security gathering in Munich brings together military elite from around the world and is seen as a barometer of transatlantic relations. It starts on Friday.

Wang will use his speech there to “elaborate on China’s propositions on building a community with a shared future for mankind and advocating an equal and orderly multipolar world”, the foreign ministry said.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi to travel to Africa in Jan

His visit to Spain will be the Chinese foreign minister’s first there in six years, Beijing said.

China said the visit will “consolidate mutual trust, enhance friendship, promote cooperation and enrich the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership”.

Beijing also hopes to “deepen strategic communication, consolidate political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and people-to-people and cultural exchanges” with France, it said.

