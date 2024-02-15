AIRLINK 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.74%)
BOP 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
CNERGY 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.27%)
DFML 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.69%)
DGKC 66.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 18.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 27.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.26%)
FFL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.47%)
GGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.69%)
HBL 111.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.27%)
HUBC 113.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.52%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
KOSM 3.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.58%)
MLCF 37.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.38%)
OGDC 120.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-0.79%)
PAEL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.71%)
PIAA 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (9.59%)
PIBTL 5.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
PTC 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.02%)
SEARL 48.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SNGP 67.25 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (3.16%)
SSGC 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.96%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TPLP 11.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
TRG 71.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
UNITY 19.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.15%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 6,320 Decreased By -13.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 21,715 Decreased By -5 (-0.02%)
KSE100 62,034 Decreased By -119.5 (-0.19%)
KSE30 20,857 Decreased By -97.7 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Canada, Australia, NZ call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Rafah assault

Reuters Published 15 Feb, 2024 10:50am

SYDNEY: The leaders of Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel’s planned military operation in Rafah.

“We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic,” the statement by the prime ministers of the three countries said.

“An immediate humanitarian ceasefire is urgently needed.”

Israel vows action against Hamas in Rafah amid global calls for restraint

Israel will press ahead with an offensive against Hamas in Rafah, the last refuge for displaced Palestinians in southern Gaza, after allowing civilians to vacate the area, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

The statement urged Israel not to conduct the offensive, however it said any ceasefire could not be “one sided,” and would require Hamas to disarm and immediately release all remaining hostages.

The leaders also said the International Court of Justice’s January ruling in a genocide case brought by South Africa obligated Israel to protect civilians and deliver basic services and essential humanitarian assistance.

“The protection of civilians is paramount and a requirement under international humanitarian law,” the statement said. “Palestinian civilians cannot be made to pay the price of defeating Hamas.”

australia New Zealand Canada Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war Hamas attacks Gaza Rafah

Comments

200 characters

Canada, Australia, NZ call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza ahead of Rafah assault

Intra-day update: rupee sees minor gain against US dollar

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Read more stories