Another round of talks today: Dar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ishaq Dar Wednesday said the two committees of the PML-N and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) tasked to finalise the power-sharing formula for the formation of a coalition government will meet for another round Thursday (Feb 15) to hold further deliberations.

In a statement over the social media platform, X, Dar said a consultative meeting of nominated representatives of the PML-N and the PPP was held here in which the participants agreed that a stable democratic government is need of the hour to collectively deal with the challenges such as economic, political, security and terrorism challenges faced by Pakistan.

He said that a stable democratic government is also necessary for giving relief to the inflation-hit people, overcoming unemployment and insecurity.

He said that the two sides presented their respective proposals and after consultation, it was decided that another session will be held today (Thursday) in which the representatives of other provinces of PML-N will also participate.

Dar further stated that it was also decided that all the matters would be finalized after consultations with other like-minded political parties.

From the PML-N side, Ishaq Dar, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Azam Nazeer Tarar, and Malik Ahmad Khan, while from the PPP, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Saeed Ghani, and others participated in the Thursday’s consultative meeting.

The two committees of both the parties were formed in wake of the Tuesday’s meeting of the political leadership of the former coalition partners, including PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, and others in which they agreed to form a coalition government.

Sources privy to the development said that the two committees deliberated upon the PPP’s demands including making Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan, besides keeping other constitutional positions such as speaker National Assembly and chairman Senate.

However, it was decided that more deliberations would be held today and a final decision on all the matters would be taken after taking all the coalition partners into confidence.

