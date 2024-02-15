Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is all set to transition from legacy copper-based networks to modern Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) infrastructure for fixed broadband services, aimed at providing secure and high-speed broadband services.

Official sources told Business Recorder that this transition will be mandated through new and renewed licences emphasising Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) connections to provide secure and high-speed broadband services.

Recognising the importance of quality of service, the PTA will implement revised Fixed Broadband Quality of Service Regulations 2022 aligning them with existing and emerging fixed broadband technologies such as xDSL, cable broadband, fixed wireless, FTTH/Gigabit Passive Optical Network (GPON) and Satellite Broadband, among others.

These regulations aim to accurately assess the quality of services offered to end-users. To ensure compliance with these regulations, PTA will conduct Quality of Services (QoS) surveys, utilising the National Broadband Measurement (NBM) program, which involves the deployment of pre-configured devices and volunteers for continuous performance measurement. This will apply to improvement of QoS standards for 3G and 4G services and expand coverage obligations in cellular licences.

