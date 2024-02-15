AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Feb 15, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

PML-N underscores need for ‘Charter of Reconciliation’

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has called for inking the “Charter of Reconciliation” in a bid to put an end to the politics of hatred and confrontation through reconciliation of all the political stakeholders.

The PML-N is preparing a draft of the proposed charter and the former federal law minister Azam Nazir Tarar is working in this regard, sources in the PML-N said here on Wednesday, adding: “All the political stakeholders would be requested to sign the draft for bringing political stability and uplift in the country.”

The sources claimed that the proposed “Charter of Reconciliation” envisioned the establishment of a political system of harmony and reconciliation in Pakistan to ensure the continuity of a strong democratic system. It also envisages respecting the political thoughts of opponents and promoting a culture of harmony and respect, the sources added.

It may be noted that former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, in exile, signed the Charter of Democracy (CoD) in 2006. Setting aside differences of the past, both the PML-N and the PPP had adopted the 36-point CoD, declaring that they would respect the electoral mandate of representative governments and that they shall not undermine each other through extra constitutional ways.

The CoD is a detailed document, covering most aspects which had been hampering the growth of democracy in Pakistan. Jamiat Ulema-e-Pakistan, Jamhoori Watan Party, Pakistan Democratic Party, Jamiat Ahle Hadith and Pakistan Christian Party also signed the CoD.

The PML-N is also raising strong voices for signing the “Charter of Economy” for the continuity of economic policies irrespective of change of political governments.

Moreover, the PML-N leaders held a consultative session at the party’s Secretariat at Model Town to finalise matters concerning the formation of a coalition government in the centre and the Punjab government led by Maryam Nawaz. Among others, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Attaullah Tarar, Owais Leghari, Marriyum Aurangzeb and Khawaja Imran Nazir attended the meeting.

On the other hand, the PML-N has decided to field the defeated candidates in the upcoming by-elections. It decided to field Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah and Ali Pervez Malik in the by-elections, sources said, adding that Khawaja Saad may be fielded from NA-119 while Rana Sanaullah would contest from the seat vacated by Shehbaz Sharif who was elected on two NA seats.

Meanwhile, in a post, PML-N Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said that in the next five years, Nawaz will not only do vigorous politics but will patronise the governments in the Federation and Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Nawaz Sharif PMLN Azam Nazir Tarar Charter of Reconciliation

