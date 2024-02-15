PARTLY FACETIOUS: Better form will prevail

“The Man Who Must Remain Nameless refuses to engage with the three parties that secured the maximum seats, apart from the 93 independents who won elections on his ticket.”

“Italian Film Director Bertolucci put it well, sometimes you are in synch with the times, sometimes in advance, and sometimes you are late.”

“And the Man Who Must Remain Nameless is in advance, you reckon?”

“Well, he reckons that the better Form would prevail – Form 45 over 47.”

“And what about Nawaz Sharif? Is he in synch?”

“Synch is a state, like foreign portfolio investment, which can leave the country at the press of a button, crippling the erstwhile host’s economy. Nawaz Sharif last year was painstakingly made to be in synch with the position of prime minister…”

“Painstakingly?”

“It required multiple supporting actions that were the subject of discomfort for those who took them.”

“Drat to all eternity social media and its Pakistani King, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“Yeah but when portfolio investment left Pakistan and here I am referring to Nawaz Sharif’s grossly overstated mandate he was given a stark choice: reduce the interest rate so even if foreign portfolio investment is not attracted back into the country at least local investment…”

“Don’t be that cryptic. Consider Isaac Newton’s third law of physics – for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

“The Sharif family is not into physics, for Pete’s sake. Nawaz Sharif is still trying to disprove Einstein’s law that insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

“Well, they aren’t into physics, more into algebra. And before you ask, algebra is defined as generalization of arithmetic which allows The Sharifs to change the values of x and y and whatever letter of the alphabet you may deem appropriate to get the desired outcome…”

“That reminds me there is the ain, the 24th letter of the Urdu alphabet, that The Man Who Must Remain Nameless prefers and for all those who thought the hold of the Third Wife has loosened while he is in jail need to note that the nominated chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s name has at least two ains and then there is the merger with MWM (Majlis-i-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen)…”

“I don’t read any ain there.”

“The critical m in MWM is for Muslimeen, and remember the party slogan in 2024 elections: Medina kiriasat!”

“Right besides don’t forget that 2020 MWM partnered with the PTI in GilgitBaltistan and in the 2024 elections on NA 37 Kurram which the party won.”

“And MWM is almost, though not quite, in synch with NMN.”

“NMN as in Notification Maryam Nawaz?”

“Yes and as we know Wahdat - oneness, unity - will always trump notifications as they represent decree rather than a consensus.”

