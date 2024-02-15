AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
LWMC to ensure pristine environment for PSL-9 matches

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has ramped up its efforts to ensure a pristine environment for cricket lovers attending the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 matches.

As per the details shared by the LWMC here on Wednesday, preparations are underway with a focus on cleaning the enclosures within Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the matches in Lahore.

Over 200 LWMC workers, along with more than five washers and mini dumpers, have been mobilized in two shifts for this purpose.

The cleaning and washing of all stadium enclosures are being conducted around the clock, with completion slated for February 16.

“Moreover, stringent cleaning arrangements are set to be in place throughout the PSL matches in Lahore from February 17 to 27.

