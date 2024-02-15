AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
NTDC MD pledges uninterrupted power supply during Ramazan

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: NTDC maintenance programme would continue to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the holy month of Ramadan, said Managing Director NTDC, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan.

He said he has instructed to carry out a comprehensive maintenance program for the upgradation of NTDC Transmission Lines and Grid stations. Washing, Cleaning, Replacement of Disc Insulators and other necessary maintenance activities are already being carried out by respective NTDC formations, he added.

He hoped that all these activities will increase reliability of Transmission Lines and Grid Stations and will help in ensuring uninterrupted power supply during the Holy month of Ramadan. Under this program, he added, shutdowns were availed on 500kV and 220kV Transmission Line Circuits in South region also. During these shutdowns, cleaning, washing of insulators, tightening of nut/bolts of line hardware and replacement of disc insulators with RTV coated disc Insulators on Red, Yellow and Blue phases were carried out. A total of 73,493 disc insulators were washed /cleaned at 459 locations, 9804 disc insulators were replaced at 55 locations, more than 688 braces and 570 nuts & bolts were installed.

Two damaged disc insulators strings (132kV C.B E5Q1 and E7Q1 C.B Yellow Phase) along with 02 healthy EMCO-Make disc insulators strings of 132kV C.B E7Q1 (Total 04 Strings) were also replaced at 220kV Grid Station Jhampir-1.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

