AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
BOP 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.74%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.07%)
DFML 13.91 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.67%)
DGKC 65.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.15%)
FCCL 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.35%)
FFBL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.43%)
FFL 9.19 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.8%)
GGL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.73%)
HUBC 113.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.5%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.27%)
MLCF 38.31 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.51%)
OGDC 122.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-1.72%)
PAEL 22.57 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.26%)
PIAA 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.63%)
PIBTL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.32%)
PPL 107.37 Increased By ▲ 6.37 (6.31%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.44%)
PTC 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.95%)
SEARL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (3.11%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (8.96%)
TELE 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.81%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.20 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (2.08%)
UNITY 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (5.01%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.07%)
BR100 6,334 Increased By 102.4 (1.64%)
BR30 21,720 Increased By 364 (1.7%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 15, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2024-02-15

Timely intervention

Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

EDITORIAL: Whatever possessed the caretaker government to promulgate an ordinance seeking to “neutralise the powers of the Indus River Systems Authority (Irsa) by bypassing the Council of Common Interests (CCI)”, that too in its last days in office? Let’s not forget that the interim setup has no such mandate; its only constitutional obligation being holding “free and fair elections” – which, in the opinion of many within and outside the country, it failed to carry out quite as required – while tending to day-to-day matters of the state.

Therefore, the president’s rejection of an ordinance seeking to amend the 1991 Irsa Act, on the grounds that “such critical matters involving the interests and rights of the federating units should not be considered in haste by an unrepresentative administration”, is appreciated as timely and in keeping with the letter and spirit of the constitution.

It’s not just that the caretaker setup decided to fiddle with such an important matter in its dying days, it’s also that it offered no explanation whatsoever for it despite stiff resistance from within its cabinet. Why, for example, would an unrepresentative setup want to alter the operational structure of Irsa? Presently, the Authority comprises four provincial and one federal member who hold the position of chairman on an annual rotation basis.

Yet the proposed amendment sought to “downgrade provincial representation” by denying them the position of chairman and instead giving overwhelming powers to the chairman, always to be appointed by the federal government, including the authority to “handpick independent consultants and experts” for critical decision-making relating to irrigation systems.

It’s also reported that caretaker Planning Minister Sami Saeed “strongly opposed” the said amendments, stressing that the interim setup had no business addressing such “sensitive matters”, and adding that “through these proposed changes, we would be pitting the provinces against the federation”. Yet his warning was brushed aside and the amendments were forwarded to the president for the final stamp of approval. And that, thankfully, is where the whole plan hit a brick wall.

It’s important to note that the government was busy with this business right at the end of January, when it should have been completely occupied with the election just over a week away. And now, with the benefit of hindsight, people are justified in asking whether such adventures were responsible for the poor preparation and execution of the election exercise.

Regardless, before it leaves office, the caretaker government must explain why it thought it necessary to introduce such far-reaching structural changes to the working of Irsa. More importantly, why it didn’t agree with its own planning minister that Irsa was created by CCI itself as part of the 1991 Water Apportionment Act, and therefore only CCI had constitutional jurisdiction over Irsa matter. And, for that matter, did it even bother to consult legal and constitutional experts before taking such a bold step, except of course, the erstwhile minister holding dual charge of the law and water ministries?

Nobody needs to be reminded that these are already very turbulent times. And the hope that things would improve after the election have already been dashed. There is, therefore, an urgent need for all organs of the state, all the way to the very top, to stick to their mandates and not muddy the water any further. The president has done the right thing by putting an end to yet another example of misuse of authority and power.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

irsa CCI free and fair elections caretaker government Sami Saeed General Elections 2024 General Election 2024

Comments

200 characters

Timely intervention

Senators criticise ‘unbearable’ rise in energy tariffs

Hike in gas prices approved by ECC

FTO decides Rs17.742bn refund claims in 2023

Textile exporters blame govt for ‘economic disaster’

Govt shares in FWBL likely to be sold to UAE

Govt securities: federal govt borrows less than target

Rising energy costs: APTMA says 50pc industry at high risk of closure

Rescheduling loans: PALSP told to talk with SBP, Finance Division

Fixed broadband services: PTA all set to transition to OFC infrastructure

Nepra irked by Discos’ dismal performance

Read more stories