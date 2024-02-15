JI urges ECP to remove anomalies as per form-45

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Wednesday urged the ECP to follow the Sindh High Court directives in letter and spirit and remove the anomalies in elections results in line with the form 45.

Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, the JI Karachi Chief said that his party continues underlining the wrongness in issuance of the form 47 without aligning to the firm 45.

Following the hearing, he said the court had directed the ECP to solve the election results issue in line with the form 45 by February 22.

“The JI will defend its mandate at any cost and will never compromise on its due rights,” he asserted, saying that his party was seeking all legal platforms to raise its voice for justice and the supremacy of the Constitution.

The JI was staging a big protest outside the ECP headquarters in Islamabad on February 16 against the election irregularities, he announced, saying the commission held the responsibility for a fair election.

“The candidates who hardly received a few thousand votes were declared as winners,” he said and censured the concerned authority for the “bogus results” as per form 47 issued by returning officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024