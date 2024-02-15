Mayor apprises US delegation about issues facing Karachi

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Wednesday appraised a U.S. delegation about Karachi’s major issues including provision of clean drinking water to the city dwellers.

The delegation led by the US Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer met Barrister Murtaza Wahab at his office and discussed matters of mutual interest, construction and development of Karachi and other issues, according to KMC officials.

Murtaza Wahab briefed the delegation about the recent general elections in the country. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party has won with a huge majority in six divisions of Sindh, out of the 25 towns of Karachi. The elected chairmen of the People’s Party are performing duties in 13 towns.

He said that the major issues of Karachi are water and sewage, transport, infrastructure, public space, construction of parks. Karachi is the business center of Pakistan and there is a need to improve the overall infrastructure of the port city of Karachi to accelerate economic activities of the country. He said special economic zones can be built in Karachi as space is available in this regard. He said international companies can invest in Karachi on a large scale in the IT sector.

Mayor Karachi said that the drainage system in the Old City area of Karachi is outdated and cannot be expanded due to construction activities. The city government has to take measures on an emergency basis.

He said that the first solar park has been constructed at Kidney Hill in the city.

The delegation assured Mayor Karachi of the support of U.S. government in various fields.

