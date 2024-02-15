AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Markets Print 2024-02-15

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (February 14, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-02-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,000        235        21,235        21,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,506        252        22,758        22,758          NIL
===========================================================================

