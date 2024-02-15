AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained stable and the trading volume was satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

200 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold at Rs 21,800 per maund, 500 bales of Deharki were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1,000 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

