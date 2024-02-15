AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
ACCA recommends diversity and inclusion culture

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: In a comprehensive survey, ACCA's Global Talent Trends 2024 highlights a critical diversity and inclusion culture, AI's role in the profession, and mental health concerns in South-Asia workplace market.

The biggest global talent survey across the accountancy profession, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) interviewed 10,000 professional accountants from 157 countries, to provide a unique and vital view of how people feel about their life at work.

Key workplace issues - such as hybrid working, diversity, mobility and mental health and the cost-of-living crisis, were also assessed.

According to the survey, a significant 73% of professionals believe that a robust diversity and inclusion culture is crucial in choosing an employer. Organisations must broaden their diversity initiatives beyond traditional dimensions to include aspects such as age and neurodiversity.

A mixed reception towards AI was revealed, with 78% of respondents acknowledging its potential to enhance the role of finance professionals by allowing them to add more value. There is notable demand for more training on technology (85%) that will leverage advancements.

The mental well-being of employees is also a critical concern, with 57% of respondents reporting that work pressures adversely affects their mental health. Employers should intensify their support well-being programs to alleviate work-related stress and anxiety.

Assad Hameed Khan, Head of ACCA Pakistan, comments: â€œIn these transformative times, the shortage of talent and cost of meeting pay raise demands is growing, while many job opportunities are available to professional accountants. So, attracting and retaining talent presents a huge challenge for employers.

These valuable insights will help in enhancing Pakistanâ€™s global competitiveness, professionalism and resilience, by nurturing a technologically adept and mentally healthy financial workforce for the future.

