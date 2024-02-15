AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Feb 15, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-02-15

‘Steps taken to provide maximum facilities to Hajj pilgrims’

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

LAHORE: The caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmad has said his ministry is taking concrete steps, to provide maximum facilities to Hajj pilgrims.

Addressing the training workshop for Hajj pilgrims, here Wednesday, the minister urged the people to be careful in performing the Hajj manasik.

He said Hajj workshops are being organized across the country to train intending hujjaj. He said Hajj pilgrims are representatives of Pakistan and they should remember the country in their prayers at Maidan-e Arafat.

Aneeq Ahmad said the government has taken multiple initiatives to ensure easy and quality hajj arrangements. “No compromise would be made on provision of maximum facilitation to intending pilgrims for the forthcoming Hajj,” he said.

He said government has also introduced a comprehensive and affordable hajj package to intending hujjaj this year.

He said strict monitoring of private tour operators should also be ensured so that pilgrims of private Hajj scheme will not face any difficulty.

