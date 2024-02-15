KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US $ 279.14 281.59 AED 76.05 76.75
EURO 298.41 301.17 SAR 74.27 74.95
GBP 350.55 353.72 INTERDANK 279.25 279.35
JPY 1.83 1.86
=========================================================================
