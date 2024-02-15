Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.14
Open Offer Rs 281.59
========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Invest Ltd / Feb 15
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
5.01
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abbas Sugar / Feb 15
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
520
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Feb 15
Agro Allianz Limited(AAL)
|
16
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Feb 15
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 15
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Feb 15
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
86
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Feb 15
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
430
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Feb 15
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Alfalah ETF. / Feb 15
Alfalah Consumer Index ETF.(ACIETF)
|
9.38
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Feb 15
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
92.62
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 15
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
33,417,936
▲ 0.00
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 15
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
32,231,367
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 15
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
15,505,464
▲ 0.00
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 15
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
14,482,048
▲ 0.00
|
Dewan Cement / Feb 15
Dewan Cement Limited(DCL)
|
12,025,000
▲ 0.00
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 15
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
12,000,502
▲ 0.00
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 15
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
8,564,843
▲ 0.00
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 15
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
8,411,500
▲ 0.00
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 15
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
7,432,109
▲ 0.00
|
Hub Power Co. / Feb 15
The Hub Power Company Limited(HUBC)
|
7,365,560
▲ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 14
|
279.50
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 14
|
279.20
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 14
|
150.40
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 14
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 14
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 14
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 14
|
5.43
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 14
|
5000.62
|
India Sensex / Feb 14
|
71822.83
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 14
|
38096.87
|
Nasdaq / Feb 14
|
15859.15
|
Hang Seng / Feb 14
|
15879.38
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 14
|
7568.40
|
Dow Jones / Feb 14
|
38424.27
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 14
|
16945.48
|
France CAC40 / Feb 14
|
7677.35
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 14
|
76.44
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 14
|
21235
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 14
|
180727
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 14
|
1993.69
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 14
|
94.38
