KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-3 Chem Load Alpine Marine 13-02-2024
Guard Ethanol Services
B-2 Southem Disc Alpine Marine 13-02-2024
Robin Chemical Services
B-4 Xin Hai Disc Urea Pakistan National
Tong Shipping Co 26-01-2024
B-5 Ince Disc Eastwind 02-02-2024
Northwind Wheat Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11 Searider D/LWheat Ocean 11-02-2024
Services
B-11/B-12 Ocean Load Crystal Sea 12-02-2024
Freedom Clinkers Service
B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean 09-02-2024
Karam Services
B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024
I Bulk Services
B-16/B-17 Zhong Disc Ledend Shipping
Chang General & Logistics 13-02-2024
Xin She. Cargo
Nmb-1 Reza LoadRice Al Faizan Inter 09-02-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023
Pvt. Ltd
B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024
Agencies
B-24/B-25 JinAo Disc Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024
Container Agencies
B-27/B-26 Navios Dis./Load Oceansea 13-02-2024
Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Seattle Disc Load Ocean Network 13-02-2024
Bridge Container Express Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Seattle Bridge 13-02-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network
Container Express Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.t. Lahore 14-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Shipping Co.
Friesian 14-02-2024 D/1223 Cattles Gearbulk
Express Shipping
Morning 14-02-2024 D/44000 Wheat Ocean Services
in Bulk
Apl 15-02-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm
Minnesota Pakistan
Xin Hong 15-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Kong Line Pak
Xin Hai 15-02-2024 D/48958 Legend Shipping
Tong 28 General Cargo & Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Amber Ray 14-02-2024 Tanker -
Zheng He 3 14-02-2024 Container Ship -
Independent
Spirit 14-02-2024 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Wind Feb. 8th, 2024
MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb. 11th, 2024
Dimine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Stockholm Coal Ocean Feb. 13th, 2024
Eagle World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Bow Palm oil Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024
Endeavor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL Lokoja LNG GAC Feb. 13th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Epic LPG Universal Feb. 13th, 2024
Sunter Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Southern
Anoa Palm oil Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service Feb. 14th, 2024
America Container OOCL PAK -do-
Sea
Champion Canola Seed Ocean Service Waiting for berths
MT Marina
Aman RBDBO Alpine -do-
Mu Dan
Song l/Iron Ore Sea Hawk -do-
Haj
Mohammad Cement Stal Sea Serv -do-
Weco
Madeleine Palm oil Alpine -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine -do-
BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do-
Visayas Rice Ocean World -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Khairpur Mogas Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024
Seaspan
Beacon Container O.N.E Feb. 15th, 2024
Maersk Cape
Town Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments