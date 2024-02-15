AIRLINK 58.18 Increased By ▲ 1.74 (3.08%)
Markets Print 2024-02-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Feb, 2024 05:39am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-3              Chem           Load           Alpine Marine      13-02-2024
                  Guard          Ethanol        Services
B-2               Southem        Disc           Alpine Marine      13-02-2024
                  Robin          Chemical       Services
B-4               Xin Hai        Disc Urea      Pakistan National
                  Tong                          Shipping Co        26-01-2024
B-5               Ince           Disc           Eastwind           02-02-2024
                  Northwind      Wheat          Shipping Co.
B-10/B-11         Searider       D/LWheat       Ocean              11-02-2024
                                                Services
B-11/B-12         Ocean          Load           Crystal Sea        12-02-2024
                  Freedom        Clinkers       Service
B-13/B-14         Captain        D/L Wheat      Ocean              09-02-2024
                  Karam                         Services
B-14/B-15         Seagull        Disc Wheat     Ocean              06-02-2024
                                 I Bulk         Services
B-16/B-17         Zhong          Disc           Ledend Shipping
                  Chang          General        & Logistics        13-02-2024
                  Xin She.       Cargo
Nmb-1             Reza           LoadRice       Al Faizan Inter    09-02-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-19              Oscar 1        -              Sirius Logistic    11-10-2023
                                                Pvt. Ltd
B-21              Rakan 5        Load Rice      Bulk Shipping      13-02-2024
                                                Agencies
B-24/B-25         JinAo          Disc Load      Bulk Shipping      12-02-2024
                                 Container      Agencies
B-27/B-26         Navios         Dis./Load      Oceansea           13-02-2024
                  Jasmine        Container      Shipping Pvt Ltd
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Seattle        Disc Load      Ocean Network      13-02-2024
                  Bridge         Container      Express Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Seattle Bridge    13-02-2024     Disc Load                      Ocean Network
                                 Container                        Express Pak
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
M.t. Lahore       14-02-2024     D/72000                    Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                       Shipping Co.
Friesian          14-02-2024     D/1223 Cattles                      Gearbulk
Express                                                              Shipping
Morning           14-02-2024     D/44000 Wheat                 Ocean Services
                                 in Bulk
Apl               15-02-2024     D/L Container                         CmaCgm
Minnesota                                                            Pakistan
Xin Hong          15-02-2024     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
Kong                                                                 Line Pak
Xin Hai           15-02-2024     D/48958                      Legend Shipping
Tong 28                          General Cargo                    & Logistics
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Amber Ray         14-02-2024     Tanker                                     -
Zheng He 3        14-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
Independent
Spirit            14-02-2024     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Alcyone I      Rice           East Wind      Feb. 8th, 2024
MW-2              Lady           Wheat          Alpine        Feb. 11th, 2024
                  Dimine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Stockholm      Coal           Ocean         Feb. 13th, 2024
                  Eagle                         World
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Bow            Palm oil       Alpine        Feb. 14th, 2024
                  Endeavor
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Pakistan Gas Port Consortium
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PGPCL             Lokoja         LNG            GAC           Feb. 13th, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Epic           LPG            Universal     Feb. 13th, 2024
                  Sunter                        Shipping
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Southern
Anoa              Palm oil       Alpine                       Feb. 14th, 2024
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Taho Australia    Rape Seed      Ocean Service                Feb. 14th, 2024
America           Container      OOCL PAK                                -do-
Sea
Champion          Canola Seed    Ocean Service             Waiting for berths
MT Marina
Aman              RBDBO          Alpine                                  -do-
Mu Dan
Song              l/Iron Ore     Sea Hawk                                -do-
Haj
Mohammad          Cement         Stal Sea Serv                           -do-
Weco
Madeleine         Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
BeksNazk          Wheat          East Wind                               -do-
Visayas           Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Khairpur          Mogas          Alpine                       Feb. 14th, 2024
Seaspan
Beacon            Container      O.N.E                        Feb. 15th, 2024
Maersk Cape
Town              Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

