KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Wednesday (February 14, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-3 Chem Load Alpine Marine 13-02-2024 Guard Ethanol Services B-2 Southem Disc Alpine Marine 13-02-2024 Robin Chemical Services B-4 Xin Hai Disc Urea Pakistan National Tong Shipping Co 26-01-2024 B-5 Ince Disc Eastwind 02-02-2024 Northwind Wheat Shipping Co. B-10/B-11 Searider D/LWheat Ocean 11-02-2024 Services B-11/B-12 Ocean Load Crystal Sea 12-02-2024 Freedom Clinkers Service B-13/B-14 Captain D/L Wheat Ocean 09-02-2024 Karam Services B-14/B-15 Seagull Disc Wheat Ocean 06-02-2024 I Bulk Services B-16/B-17 Zhong Disc Ledend Shipping Chang General & Logistics 13-02-2024 Xin She. Cargo Nmb-1 Reza LoadRice Al Faizan Inter 09-02-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-19 Oscar 1 - Sirius Logistic 11-10-2023 Pvt. Ltd B-21 Rakan 5 Load Rice Bulk Shipping 13-02-2024 Agencies B-24/B-25 JinAo Disc Load Bulk Shipping 12-02-2024 Container Agencies B-27/B-26 Navios Dis./Load Oceansea 13-02-2024 Jasmine Container Shipping Pvt Ltd ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Seattle Disc Load Ocean Network 13-02-2024 Bridge Container Express Pak ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Seattle Bridge 13-02-2024 Disc Load Ocean Network Container Express Pak ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= M.t. Lahore 14-02-2024 D/72000 Pakistan National Crude Oil Shipping Co. Friesian 14-02-2024 D/1223 Cattles Gearbulk Express Shipping Morning 14-02-2024 D/44000 Wheat Ocean Services in Bulk Apl 15-02-2024 D/L Container CmaCgm Minnesota Pakistan Xin Hong 15-02-2024 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Kong Line Pak Xin Hai 15-02-2024 D/48958 Legend Shipping Tong 28 General Cargo & Logistics ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Amber Ray 14-02-2024 Tanker - Zheng He 3 14-02-2024 Container Ship - Independent Spirit 14-02-2024 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Alcyone I Rice East Wind Feb. 8th, 2024 MW-2 Lady Wheat Alpine Feb. 11th, 2024 Dimine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Stockholm Coal Ocean Feb. 13th, 2024 Eagle World ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Bow Palm oil Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024 Endeavor ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Pakistan Gas Port Consortium ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PGPCL Lokoja LNG GAC Feb. 13th, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Epic LPG Universal Feb. 13th, 2024 Sunter Shipping ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Southern Anoa Palm oil Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024 ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Taho Australia Rape Seed Ocean Service Feb. 14th, 2024 America Container OOCL PAK -do- Sea Champion Canola Seed Ocean Service Waiting for berths MT Marina Aman RBDBO Alpine -do- Mu Dan Song l/Iron Ore Sea Hawk -do- Haj Mohammad Cement Stal Sea Serv -do- Weco Madeleine Palm oil Alpine -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine -do- BeksNazk Wheat East Wind -do- Visayas Rice Ocean World -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Khairpur Mogas Alpine Feb. 14th, 2024 Seaspan Beacon Container O.N.E Feb. 15th, 2024 Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

