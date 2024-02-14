PCB releases PSL 9 anthem featuring Ali Zafar, Aima Baig

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday officially launched the anthem for Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9, titled ‘Khul Ke Khel’.

The highly anticipated song, composed and produced by renowned artist Ali Zafar, features his vocals alongside the powerful voice of Aima Baig.

The music video features dynamic visuals, showcasing each of the six PSL teams and exhilarating moments from the previous season.

PCB unveils PSL 2024 trophy in Lahore

“Are you prepared for the season’s most electrifying anthem?” asks the video description, urging fans to “join in and express their unbridled excitement.” It further encourages everyone to “wholeheartedly enjoy, wholeheartedly cheer,” and most importantly, #KhulKeKhel, upholding the true essence of the sport.

PSL 9 is scheduled to kick off on February 17 and will be held across four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi — with the final of the event taking place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18.

A total of 14 matches will be played from February 17 to 27 in Lahore and Multan while Karachi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28th February to 12th March. The two eliminators and final will be held in Karachi from March 14 to 18.