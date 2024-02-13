AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports Print 2024-02-13

HBL PSL-9 scheduled to begin on Feb 17

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the match officials for HBL-Pakistan Super League-9, scheduled to take place across four venues from 17th February to 18th March.

A total of 14 matches will be played from February 17 to 27 across Lahore and Multan while Karachi and Rawalpindi will stage 16 matches from 28th February to 12th March.

The match officials for the Qualifier, two eliminators and final, to be held in Karachi from March 14 to 18 will be announced in due course.

Four members of the ICC’s elite panel of umpires – Richard Illingworth, Chris Gaffaney, Ahsan Raza and Michael Gough – will be accompanied by Abdul Moqeet, Aleem Dar, Tariq Rasheed, Shozab Raza, Rashid Riaz, Faisal Afridi, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Asif Yaqoob, Alex Wharf, Nasir Hussain, Imran Jawed and Muhammad Asif.

Among the foreign umpires, Illingworth, who has previously officiated in six editions of the league, has served as an umpire in 48 matches in HBL-PSL. England’s Gough, who has appeared in four editions previously, has officiated 34 matches, followed by Wharf (11 matches) and Sri Lanka’s Palliyaguruge (three matches). New Zealand’s Gaffaney will make his league debut, officiating his first match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on 18th February.

Roshan Mahanama, who has officiated 97 HBL-PSL matches and is also a former member of the ICC’s elite panel of match referees, will be in his ninth successive year and will lead a team of three match referees with other members being Ali Naqvi and Muhammad Javed.

The opening match between defending champions Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United in Lahore will be officiated by veteran umpire Aleem Dar and Michael Gough on the field. Tariq Rasheed will be the TV Umpire while Shozab Raza will perform the duties of reserve umpire during the game. Muhammad Javed will perform duties of match referee in the match.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCB HBL Pakistan Cricket Board HBL PSL

Comments

200 characters

HBL PSL-9 scheduled to begin on Feb 17

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories