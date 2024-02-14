AIRLINK 58.23 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.17%)
BOP 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.9%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.33%)
DFML 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (4.21%)
DGKC 66.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.67%)
FCCL 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.94%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.24%)
GGL 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.64%)
HUBC 113.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 6.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.1%)
KEL 4.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (8.76%)
KOSM 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.84%)
MLCF 38.40 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.75%)
OGDC 121.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.92%)
PAEL 22.49 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
PIAA 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (4.41%)
PIBTL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.06%)
PPL 107.72 Increased By ▲ 6.72 (6.65%)
PRL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (5.4%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.55 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.43%)
SNGP 65.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (7.75%)
SSGC 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (9.06%)
TELE 7.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4%)
TPLP 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.3%)
TRG 71.21 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (2.09%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 6,335 Increased By 103 (1.65%)
BR30 21,743 Increased By 387.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 62,154 Increased By 926.9 (1.51%)
KSE30 20,955 Increased By 269.6 (1.3%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Russian rouble eases towards 91.5 vs dollar

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 01:06pm

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble eased towards 91.5 to the dollar on Wednesday, remaining in the relatively narrow band it has traded in for the last few sessions.

At 0740 GMT, the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 91.46 and had lost 0.1% to trade at 97.86 versus the euro. It had shed 0.2% against the yuan to 12.59.

Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities, though Alor Broker’s Alexei Antonov said that in the last few months exporters have tended to spread their rouble purchases across the month, somewhat softening the tax period’s impact.

The finance ministry has switched back to making FX purchases from sales in February, slightly reducing the overall daily sales the state makes and reducing some support for the rouble.

But the possible extension of capital controls requiring exporters to convert foreign currency revenue beyond April 30 could support the rouble.

The central bank swiftly opposed the government’s proposal for an extension last month, but the measure was supported by other key decision makers.

Russian rouble steadies near 90.5 vs US dollar

Higher oil prices, which hit a two-week high on Tuesday, have also buttressed the rouble in recent sessions.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was down 0.3% at $83.04 a barrel.

Russian stock indexes were higher.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.1% to 1,124.5 points.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.3% higher at 3,264.2 points.

Russian rouble

Comments

200 characters

Russian rouble eases towards 91.5 vs dollar

Establishment of EPZ on PSM land by federal govt: Sindh govt concurs with SIFC

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Nawaz Sharif has not quit politics, will lead his govts in Centre, Punjab: Maryam

HUBCO’s earnings up 17% in 2QFY24

Hamas heads to Cairo truce talks as Rafah braces for Israeli assault

Oil rises as producers forecast demand growth, US fuel stockpiles drop

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

Read more stories