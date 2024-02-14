AIRLINK 58.53 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.7%)
BOP 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.47%)
DFML 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.18%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.45%)
FCCL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.28%)
FFBL 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.12%)
FFL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.35%)
GGL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
HBL 111.44 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.31%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.61%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.28%)
KEL 4.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.6%)
KOSM 3.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.39%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.35%)
OGDC 120.24 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.14%)
PAEL 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.17%)
PIAA 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.88%)
PIBTL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.59%)
PPL 105.52 Increased By ▲ 4.52 (4.48%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (3.44%)
PTC 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
SEARL 48.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.68%)
SNGP 63.60 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (5.12%)
SSGC 10.92 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (4.1%)
TELE 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.37%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
TRG 70.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.36%)
UNITY 19.60 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (4.53%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 6,303 Increased By 71.3 (1.14%)
BR30 21,572 Increased By 215.9 (1.01%)
KSE100 61,896 Increased By 669.1 (1.09%)
KSE30 20,875 Increased By 190 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks nudge higher in return from Lunar New Year holidays

Reuters Published 14 Feb, 2024 10:13am

Hong Kong stocks inched higher on Wednesday in a volatile session after returning from the Lunar New Year holidays, with investors awaiting moves by Chinese authorities to help support the country’s struggling stock market.

Hong Kong stocks open lower

Mainland China’s financial markets are closed through the week for Lunar New Year.

  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was 0.11% higher on Wednesday, having dropped as much as 1.8% in early trade; the index gained 1.4% last week but is down 7.5% so far in 2024 after dropping nearly 14% last year.

  • The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was up 0.63%, while Hong Kong-listed Chinese tech firms were 1.2% higher.

  • Just before the break, China replaced the head of its market regulator with a securities regulator veteran who has led the Shanghai Stock Exchange and is known for his tough line on market malpractice.

  • Chinese authorities have announced a raft of measures to aid stock markets after domestic stocks plunged to five-year lows earlier this month, including curbs on short selling, and state fund Central Huijin Investment’s expanded stock buying.

  • So far, the moves by authorities have failed to turn investor sentiment around on Chinese markets.

  • Market sentiment remains somewhat skeptical on Chinese equities, with valuations appearing attractive compared to historical levels and against broader global markets, said William Fong, head of Hong Kong and China equities at Barings. “If investors can remain patient, we believe this backdrop provides an attractive entry point for longer-term investors.”

  • Asian shares slid on Wednesday, while the dollar and Treasury yields jumped as traders pared back expectations for the pace and scale of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve this year following data that showed US inflation remained sticky.

Hong Kong stocks Lunar New Year trade

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong stocks nudge higher in return from Lunar New Year holidays

Bulls hail ‘progress on govt formation’, KSE-100 up over 1,100 points

Intra-day update: rupee gains marginally against US dollar

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

IMF rejection of CD, tariff strategy: MoF’s ‘half-hearted’ support cited as the reason

Diesel price likely to soar, petrol may stay unchanged

Oil drifts down on sticky inflation, bigger-than-expected US crude stock build

Protesting farmers clash with security forces 200km from New Delhi

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

Read more stories