HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares sank at the open Thursday, dragged by heavy selling in market heavyweight Alibaba after the firm reported worse-than-expected sales in the third quarter.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.58 percent, or 93.27 points, to 15,988.62.

Hong Kong stocks extend rally at open

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.10 percent, or 2.79 points, to 2,832.49, and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.36 percent, or 5.54 points to 1,534.45.