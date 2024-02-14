AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-02-14

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

Wasim Iqbal Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Privatisation, Fawad Hasan Fawad may be requested to continue as privatization minister to implement the privatization plans for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Distribution Companies (DISCOs).

His confirmation by the next cabinet is considered highly likely given that he enjoys the confidence of the stakeholders and is a confidante of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif whose party is likely to lead the next government. Fawad was appointed as caretaker Privatization Minister on September 16, 2023 and his primary efforts focused on preparing PIA and Distribution Companies (DISCOs) for potential privatization.

On February 6, 2024, federal cabinet approved the restructuring of PIA on the recommendation of the Privatization Division. Financial Advisor had formulated a financial restructuring plan of PIA in line with international best practices under which the airline will be divided into two companies, Top-Co and Hold-Co. The accumulated losses of PIA reached to Rs 713 billion till June 2023.

Ahead of election, Pakistan seals detailed plan to sell PIA

On February 7, 2024, the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) deferred approval of the Power Division’s proposal to give DISCOs management to private sector on long-term concession agreement basis, seeking more information and comprehensive replies to questions raised by other ministries.

The ECP halted the process on the grounds that the caretaker government had no authority to take any major policy decision under Article 230 regarding state owned entities.

The privatization of K-Electric in 2005 and its sustained reliance on subsidies due to government policy of tariff equalization will negate the positive aspect of privatizing any other Disco, experts warn.

In 2023-24 the government budgeted K-Electric’s tariff differential at Rs 171 billion and tariff differential outstanding claims at Rs 127 billion.

A former member PC board, Irsalan Hoti told Business Recorder that caretaker government is primarily tasked with ensuring smooth elections and to avoid significant policy changes. “This constrained Fawad’s ability to implement major privatization initiatives”, he added.

At present, 25 SOEs are in active privatisation list including 14 energy sector, two industrial sector, one aviation, four each of financial and real estate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PIA DISCOS Fawad Hasan Fawad

Comments

200 characters

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories