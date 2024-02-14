AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Pakistan Print 2024-02-14

JI loses three KP seats after vote recount

NNI Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

BAJAUR: Following the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP’s) decision to recount the votes, the three candidates of Jamat-e-Islami (JI) from PK-17, PK-20, and PK-21 constituencies lost their seats in the general election 2024.

The three JI candidates—Aizaz Ul Malik representing PK-17, Waheed Gul from PK-20, and Sardar Khan from PK-21— initially secured victories in their respective constituencies. However, following a recount ordered by the ECP, they ultimately faced defeat. As per the latest result, Ubaid Ur Rehman, running as an independent candidate, secured victory in PK-17.

Similarly, Anwar Zeb Khan, also an independent candidate, clinched the seat for PK-20 with 12,903 votes, and as per the result from the PK-21 constituency, Ajmal Khan, an independent candidate emerged victorious by securing 16,712 votes. In another development, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for the prime minister candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but sit in opposition.

