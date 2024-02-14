AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
BOP 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DFML 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
DGKC 66.95 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.65%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.59%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (7.98%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
GGL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.76%)
HBL 110.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.2%)
HUBC 114.90 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.02%)
HUMNL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.12%)
KOSM 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MLCF 37.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.5%)
OGDC 124.18 Decreased By ▼ -10.02 (-7.47%)
PAEL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.88%)
PIAA 9.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
PPL 101.27 Decreased By ▼ -6.75 (-6.25%)
PRL 25.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.31%)
PTC 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.56%)
SEARL 46.86 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.28%)
SNGP 60.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-2.35%)
SSGC 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.5%)
TELE 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.34%)
TPLP 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
TRG 69.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.61%)
UNITY 18.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,232 Increased By 6.2 (0.1%)
BR30 21,356 Decreased By -245.9 (-1.14%)
KSE100 61,227 Increased By 161.6 (0.26%)
KSE30 20,685 Increased By 47.6 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 14, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-02-14

LCCI partners with ACCA Pakistan to establish dedicated tax clinic

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

LAHORE: In a significant development aimed at enhancing tax awareness among the business community, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has partnered with ACCA Pakistan to establish a dedicated tax clinic.

The initiative, announced during an awareness session on Audit Proceedings and Section 122(5), Notice for Re-Assessment, aims to provide crucial information and guidance to businesses regarding taxation regulations.

Chaired by LCCI President Kashif Anwar, the session witnessed active participation from various stakeholders keen on gaining insights into taxation procedures. Omer Zaheer Malik, Chairman of the MNP & Taxation Committee at ACCA Pakistan, delivered a comprehensive presentation, shedding light on audit processes and assessments.

LCCI President emphasized the importance of understanding the taxation system to alleviate concerns surrounding audit proceedings. He stressed the significance of documentation, noting that technological advancements have integrated departments, making it difficult to conceal information from authorities.

Furthermore, Kashif Anwar highlighted the necessity for businesses to maintain proper documentation, emphasizing its role in audits and other tax-related matters. He announced plans to conduct such informative sessions regularly.

During the presentation, Omer Zaheer Malik provided detailed insights into audits, clarifying misconceptions and outlining their purpose to scrutinize an organization's finances accurately.

The session served as a platform for constructive dialogue, enabling participants to engage with experts and seek clarification on taxation practices. By fostering awareness and knowledge-sharing, the LCCI aims to empower businesses to navigate taxation procedures effectively, promoting compliance and fostering conducive business environment. The event concluded with a question and answer session, further facilitating interaction between attendees and experts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Tax LCCI ACCA Pakistan Kashif Anwar

Comments

200 characters

LCCI partners with ACCA Pakistan to establish dedicated tax clinic

PIA, Discos’ sell-off plans: Fawad may be requested to continue as minister

ECC may approve increase in gas prices today

MSCI Main Frontier Market Index: Three additions notified for Pakistan

Cat-III projects: PPIB asks KE to submit investment plan for Nepra’s nod

ECC approves Rs7.492bn Ramazan package

IK nominates Gandapur for KP CM’s slot

PTI says will form govts at Centre, in KP, Punjab

PDM 2.0 coalition govt in the offing?

Senate panel to consider Deposit Protection Corp bill today

Diesel price likely to soar

Read more stories