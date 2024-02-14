AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Chairing Cross tragedy: CCPO pays tributes to martyrs

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana has said that the martyrs of the Chairing Cross tragedy will forever live in our hearts.

In his message on the anniversary of the Chairing Cross incident, the CCPO said that DIG Cap Ahmad Mubeen (r), SSP Zahid Mahmood Gondal, ASI Muhammad Amin, Head Constable Ismatullah, Constable Nadeem Tanvir, Constable Irfan Mahmood and Constable Muhammad Islam sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

He added that the police martyrs have sacrificed their today for our tomorrow, adding that the martyrs are the pride of the department. The memories of the Chairing Cross martyrs will always remain alive in our hearts.

The martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the protection of the life and property of citizens are our pride and their great sacrifice will never be forgotten, he concluded.

