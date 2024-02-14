PTI reacts to PPP’s support to PML-N’s candidate for premiership

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) on Tuesday strongly reacted to Pakistan Peoples Party’s decision to vote for the prime minister’s candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), saying Bilawal’s move is merely a ploy to deceive masses after being rejected in elections.

In a statement issued here, the PTI spokesman Raoof Hasan accused the remnants of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of orchestrating a new drama, describing their actions as an attempt to mislead the people.

“If Bilawal’s thinking were truly democratic, he would have recognised the available public mandate to PTI instead of siding with the pirates of Jati Umrah, the Sharif family,” he lamented.

He said that the PPP has a dark history regarding the recognition of public mandates, adding extending support to PML-N by Bilawal is an attempt to keep his family’s political legacy alive through alleged corruption and power-sharing influenced by Zardari’s cues.

Drawing on historical events, Hasan asserted that PPP’s facilitation had once led to the secession of Pakistan’s Eastern Wing, now known as Bangladesh, due to open contempt for public mandate.

“Today, Zardari’s son is trying to keep his family and hereditary politics alive through blatant corruption and power-sharing on Zardari’s cues,” he added.

He emphasised that Bilawal’s distancing from the PML-N after the distribution of constitutional, government, and parliamentary positions would not sway public opinion.

He vowed to destroy what they termed as “disgusting plans” aimed at securing the future of current and future generations by holding them hostage.

Highlighting the ideological differences, the spokesperson underscored that PTI, founded by Imran Khan, sees the PPP and the PML-N as two sides of the same coin, responsible for economic challenges and inflation in the country.

“Imran Khan is making unprecedented sacrifices to change the rotten system of which both of them are beneficiaries and want to strengthen and sustain it,” he added.

He concluded by reiterating PTI’s commitment to thwarting any conspiracies or behind-the-scenes machinations, promising to make the country and its people safe from what they perceive as the harmful influence of PPP and PML-N.

He maintained that whether it be government formation or opposition responsibilities, PTI holds the majority mandate and will ensure the country’s safety from the alleged schemes of its rivals.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024