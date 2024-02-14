AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Punjab cabinet decides to give away e-bikes to students

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

LAHORE: The 40th session of the provincial cabinet, convened under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi commended the police, administration and law enforcement agencies for their commendable efforts in ensuring the peaceful conduct of the general elections on Feb 8.

The CM conveyed his congratulations to the chief secretary, IG police and others for successfully overseeing the elections in a tranquil manner, emphasizing the effective role played by the caretaker government.

He noted that voters exercised their democratic rights in a calm atmosphere, electing their representatives through transparent and free voting procedures. Expressing gratitude for the achieved objectives, he stated that the caretaker government made earnest endeavours to provide immediate relief to the populace.

He further asserted the team’s satisfaction in having dedicated themselves to serving the public to the best of their abilities.

The cabinet decided to provide seven thousand electric bikes to male students and three thousand to female students on interest-free and convenient terms through the Bank of Punjab to mitigate the issue of smog.

Additionally, the formation of an appellate committee for the Punjab Charity Commission was approved, along with the allocation of funds for business facilitation centers.

Furthermore, the installation of automated external defibrillators in Rescue 1122 ambulances for the prompt treatment of heart attack patients received the cabinet’s nod. Approvals were also granted for the appointment of chairpersons for drug courts in Bahawalpur, Lahore and Multan.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, advocate general Punjab, IGP, Chairman P&D, SMBR and others were also present.

