PARTLY FACETIOUS: If wishes were horses…

“Our very homegrown…”

“If only we could grow an economic plan at home.”

“If wishes were horses…”

“In the Land of the Pure, wishes are not horses, they are bulletproof Mercedes or BMWs.”

“Or a Japanese made SUV, though I admit that is the preferred choice of the second to third tier leadership.”

“Right anyway, when I said home-grown I was referring to Kakar sahib, the moustache is home-grown.”

“Indeed it is, though it appears to be a duplicate of the one sported by Charlie Chaplin.”

“Hey, that is crass, unacceptable foreign engineered interference in the affairs of Mr Kakar.”

“Similar to their interference in our elections?”

“I thought Kakar Sahib liked to speak in English, dress in Western suits more often than not and…and didn’t he go to study law at Birbeck, University of London.”

“Right, but his online profile states that he didn’t complete the study.”

“Must have been on a government scholarship, which was withdrawn as and when the Balochistan government fell.”

“Hmmm, but now after his stint as caretaker prime minister he will be eligible for a lifetime pension and security.”

“Liz Truss was the prime minister for less time than Kakar, and she is getting a full pension and security.”

“Right anyway way, I just wanted to point out that our home-grown Kakar got it wrong.”

“What? I reckon he was directed to defend the election results, though the length he stayed in front of the cameras was because, as always, he began to enjoy the attention from a room full of people.”

“He does love the sound of his own voice, but one thing he got wrong. The Eiffel Tower has two restaurants – one Madame Brasserie on the first floor and the other is The Jules Verne located on the second floor (one Michelin star) offering spectacular views of Paris.”

“Any discount for a nine-year-old boy?”

“I would assume no and certainly not for a boy accompanying his dad on an unofficial visit because as we know his stop-over in Paris was not part of an official visit.”

“Oh, and the cost?”

“I was looking at that and read a post from a couple who ate there, and the guy wrote that the bill for his wife and him was 700 US dollars. Why are you laughing?”

“Well, perhaps the nine year-old was homesick and wanted the French chef to cook him sajji which may have escalated as the French chef had to first learn how to make, then send someone to buy a full goat…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

