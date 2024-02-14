Cotton spot rate gains Rs500 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,00 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market on remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,200 per maund. The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund. Phutti prices in Punjab were observed between Rs 8,500 and Rs 10,000 per 40 kg.

1425 bales of Ghotki were sold in between Rs 21,500 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 400 bales of Kot Banglow, 400 bales of Kandiaro were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 675 bales of Adil Pur were sold at Rs 21,500 per maund, 600 bales of Saleh Pat were sold at Rs 20,700 per maund, 1800 bales of Dera Ghazi Khan were sold at Rs 21,200 to Rs 22,000, 1000 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 6200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at 21,000 to Rs 22,000 per maund, 200 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 22,000 per maund, 1950 bales of Sadiqabad were sold at Rs 20,500 per maund, 1000 bales of Multan, 400 bales of Pul Bagar were sold at Rs 21,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 20,000 to Rs 20,500 per maund, 200 bales of Chowk Azam were sold at Rs 20,000 per maund and 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 19,700 to Rs 20,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 5,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 21,00 per maund. Moreover, Polyester fiber was available in the market at Rs 365 per kg.

