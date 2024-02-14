AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 14 Feb, 2024 02:34am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.15
Open Offer     Rs 281.32
========================

