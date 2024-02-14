Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Tuesday (February 13, 2024).
========================
Open Bid Rs 279.15
Open Offer Rs 281.32
========================
|Stock
|Price
|
First IBL Mod. / Feb 14
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
3.60
▲ 0.49 (15.76%)
|
Nazir Cotton Mills / Feb 14
Nazir Cotton Mills Limited(NCML)
|
4.05
▲ 0.55 (15.71%)
|
PICIC Ins.Ltd. / Feb 14
PICIC Insurance Limited(PIL)
|
0.92
▲ 0.12 (15.00%)
|
Kohinoor Power / Feb 14
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
5.35
▲ 0.56 (11.69%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 14
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
12.40
▲ 1.00 (8.77%)
|
First AL-Noor Mod. / Feb 14
First Al-Noor Modaraba(FANM)
|
3.80
▲ 0.29 (8.26%)
|
Data Agro / Feb 14
Data Agro Limited(DAAG)
|
15.01
▲ 1.05 (7.52%)
|
Fauji Fert Bin / Feb 14
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited(FFBL)
|
27.32
▲ 1.91 (7.52%)
|
Agriautos Ind. / Feb 14
Agriauto Industries Limited(AGIL)
|
95.68
▲ 6.68 (7.51%)
|
Mari Petroleum / Feb 14
Mari Petroleum Company Limited(MARI)
|
2308.04
▲ 161.03 (7.50%)
|Stock
|Price
|
S.G.Power / Feb 14
S.G. Power Limited(SGPL)
|
3.36
▼ -0.92 (-21.50%)
|
Hira Textile / Feb 14
Hira Textile Mills Limited(HIRAT)
|
1.45
▼ -0.36 (-19.89%)
|
Bilal Fibres / Feb 14
Bilal Fibres Limited(BILF)
|
2.48
▼ -0.50 (-16.78%)
|
Trust Mod. / Feb 14
Trust Modaraba(TRSM)
|
1.51
▼ -0.24 (-13.71%)
|
Paramount Mod / Feb 14
First Paramount Modaraba(FPRM)
|
7
▼ -1.00 (-12.50%)
|
Aisha Steel(ConPS) / Feb 14
Aisha Steel(ConPS)(ASLPS)
|
7.05
▼ -0.95 (-11.88%)
|
Media Times Ltd / Feb 14
Media Times Limited(MDTL)
|
1.30
▼ -0.15 (-10.34%)
|
Aruj Industries / Feb 14
Aruj Industries Limited(ARUJ)
|
6.20
▼ -0.70 (-10.14%)
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 14
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
8.92
▼ -0.98 (-9.90%)
|
Hala Enterprise / Feb 14
Hala Enterprises Limited(HAEL)
|
7.50
▼ -0.70 (-8.54%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
K-Electric Ltd. / Feb 14
K-Electric Limited(KEL)
|
65,810,102
▼ -0.10
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 14
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
34,623,947
▲ 0.02
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 14
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
28,561,708
▼ -0.40
|
Pak Petroleum / Feb 14
Pakistan Petroleum Limited(PPL)
|
18,577,435
▼ -7.02
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 14
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
18,014,651
▼ -0.07
|
P.I.A.C.(A) / Feb 14
Pakistan International Airlines Corp(PIAA)
|
16,595,000
▼ -0.10
|
Oil & Gas Dev. / Feb 14
Oil & Gas Development Company Limited(OGDC)
|
14,939,483
▼ -10.06
|
Hascol Petrol / Feb 14
Hascol Petroleum Limited(HASCOL)
|
13,219,000
▲ 0.01
|
Fauji Foods Ltd / Feb 14
Fauji Foods Limited(FFL)
|
12,817,361
▲ 0.08
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 14
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
12,526,415
▲ 0.12
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 13
|
279.51
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 13
|
279.31
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 13
|
150.80
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 13
|
0.89
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 13
|
1.26
|
Euro to USD / Feb 13
|
1.07
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 12
|
5.44
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 13
|
4953.17
|
India Sensex / Feb 13
|
71555.19
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 13
|
37963.97
|
Nasdaq / Feb 13
|
15655.60
|
Hang Seng / Feb 13
|
15746.58
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 13
|
7512.28
|
Dow Jones / Feb 13
|
38272.75
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 13
|
16880.83
|
France CAC40 / Feb 13
|
7625.31
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 12
|
20735
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 12
|
183728
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 13
|
77.77
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 13
|
2006.10
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 13
|
92.06
