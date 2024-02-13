AIRLINK 56.83 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (1.66%)
PTI announces alliance with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen in Centre, Punjab

  • Raoof Hasan says the party will form a coalition with the Jamaat-i-Islami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for reserved seats
BR Web Desk Published February 13, 2024 Updated February 13, 2024 05:15pm

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced Tuesday its intent to form coalition governments with Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) in the Centre and Punjab, Aaj News reported.

Raoof Hasan, the party’s Central Information Secretary, announced the decision following a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala jail.

“We will form a coalition with the Jamaat-i-Islami in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for reserved seats,” he stated.

He claimed that Imran had made it very clear that the people who had won the elections should have the authority to establish a government.

“Power wielders,” according to Hassan, need to consider their behaviors.

The recent election saw PTI-backed candidates taking part independently due to the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the party of its election symbol.

Despite running as independents, these elected representatives are mandated by the Election Act, 2017 to join a political party within three days of the notification.

In a related development, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday that the PTI-sponsored or non-PTI-sponsored candidates are welcome to form a government if they can, and the PML-N will sit in the opposition and “play the constitutional role”.

Addressing a presser today, the former PM said that general elections were held despite concerns regarding weather and the security situation.

He said that baseless allegations were also levelled against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). “It is in front of the nation who staged sit-ins outside Parliament and held demonstrations,” he said.

In the general elections, independent candidates secured 101 seats, PML-N 75 while Pakistan Peoples Party won 54 seats in the National Assembly.

