AIRLINK 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.97%)
BOP 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
DFML 13.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.08%)
DGKC 67.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.72%)
FCCL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.02%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (5.93%)
FFL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.12%)
GGL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
HBL 107.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.97%)
HUBC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.66%)
KOSM 3.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 36.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.19%)
OGDC 124.14 Decreased By ▼ -10.06 (-7.5%)
PAEL 21.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.56%)
PIAA 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.64%)
PIBTL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
PPL 100.72 Decreased By ▼ -7.30 (-6.76%)
PRL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.81%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
SEARL 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.47%)
SNGP 59.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-3.93%)
SSGC 10.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.8%)
TELE 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
TRG 70.50 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.22%)
UNITY 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.89%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 6,181 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.72%)
BR30 21,149 Decreased By -452.4 (-2.09%)
KSE100 60,761 Decreased By -303.9 (-0.5%)
KSE30 20,513 Decreased By -124.6 (-0.6%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

MSCI raises Indian stocks’ weightage to record high in key index

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024 09:48am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Index provider MSCI raised India’s weightage in its Global Standard index to an all-time high of 18.2% on Tuesday, which could lead to inflows of about $1.2 billion, analysts said.

The rise, which comes after MSCI’s February review, will come into effect after market close on Feb. 29.

India’s weightage in the index has nearly doubled since November 2020. It is currently at 17.9%.

The gain can be attributed to a sustained rally in domestic equities and relative underperformance of other emerging markets, especially China, Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note.

India has the second-highest weightage in the MSCI Global Standard index, after China.

Consistent flows from domestic institutional investors and steady foreign portfolio investor participation could lead to India surpassing a 20% weight in the MSCI Global Standard index by early 2024, Nuvama added.

Indian shares drop on profit booking; small-, mid-caps add to pain

MSCI added five Indian stocks to its Global Standard index and did not move any out. In contrast, the index provider removed 66 Chinese stocks while adding five.

India’s state-owned lenders Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India were added to the large-cap index, while Bharat Heavy Electricals and NMDC were included in the mid-cap index. GMR Airports Infrastructure was moved to the mid-cap index from the small-cap one.

According to Nuvama, India could witness up to $1.2 billion of passive foreign flows after the February review.

Tata Motors and Macrotech Developers have been added to MSCI Domestic Indexes under the large-cap category while Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank and Embassy Office Park REIT have been added to mid-caps.

Bharat Heavy Electricals, Persistent Systems, MRF, Suzlon Energy and Cummins India were moved to the mid-cap index from the small-cap one.

About 27 small-cap stocks were added to MSCI Domestic Index, while six were either moved to other categories or removed.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

MSCI raises Indian stocks’ weightage to record high in key index

PSX bleeds again after IMF disapproval, KSE-100 falls below 60k before recovery

IMF not onboard with energy ministry’s tariff rationalisation, circular debt management plans

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight gain against US dollar

MSCI adds 19 Pakistani companies to Small Cap, 3 to Frontier Markets Indexes

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories