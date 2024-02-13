AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 13, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-02-13

PTI team, President take stock of situation

Naveed Butt Published 13 Feb, 2024 05:59am

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) informed President Dr Arif Alvi about the alleged rigging in the general elections.

A delegation of PTI, comprising Rauf Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

The delegation also apprised the president of the party’s position regarding the alleged irregularities in the election process.

They opined that Form-45s issued in different constituencies reflected the actual facts of the election results.

“Despite the suppression of the party, confiscation of the election symbol and arrests, the party has achieved success in the elections,” the delegation added.

It was highlighted that despite the excesses, the people of Pakistan had expressed confidence in the party’s candidates in the General Elections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI President Dr Arif Alvi PTI legal team General Elections 2024 General Election 2024 Independent candidates

Comments

200 characters

PTI team, President take stock of situation

SOEs Act, 2023: Body formed to look into legal status of govt entities

‘Right people’ will take appropriate economic decisions: Pasha

H1 debt stocks jump 7.14pc to Rs65.188trn YoY

Proposed IRSA Act amendments: Ministers take opposite positions on CCI’s role

Spot LNG: PD shares price forecast with gas utilities, NTDC and CPPA-G

Political uncertainty persists

Cellular network coverage: ECP attributes poll result delays to suspension

PML-N, PPP wrangle over premiership

Judgement barring SJC: Govt’s intra-court appeal maintainable, rules apex court

PSMC shareholders resolve to authorise SMC Japan to repurchase stakes

Read more stories