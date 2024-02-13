PTI team, President take stock of situation

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) informed President Dr Arif Alvi about the alleged rigging in the general elections.

A delegation of PTI, comprising Rauf Hassan and Umair Niazi, called on President Alvi, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Monday.

The delegation also apprised the president of the party’s position regarding the alleged irregularities in the election process.

They opined that Form-45s issued in different constituencies reflected the actual facts of the election results.

“Despite the suppression of the party, confiscation of the election symbol and arrests, the party has achieved success in the elections,” the delegation added.

It was highlighted that despite the excesses, the people of Pakistan had expressed confidence in the party’s candidates in the General Elections.

