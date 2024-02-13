AIRLINK 55.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.11 (-6.87%)
BOP 6.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.98%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5.91%)
DFML 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-4.36%)
DGKC 66.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-6.05%)
FCCL 17.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-3.73%)
FFBL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.02%)
FFL 8.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-10.14%)
GGL 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2%)
HBL 108.42 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.89%)
HUBC 113.13 Decreased By ▼ -3.02 (-2.6%)
HUMNL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.59%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-9.66%)
KOSM 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-7.35%)
MLCF 36.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.56%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-6.91%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-9.9%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.95%)
SEARL 46.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-7.49%)
SNGP 61.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.53 (-6.82%)
SSGC 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-6.24%)
TELE 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-5.67%)
TPLP 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.39%)
TRG 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-3.16%)
UNITY 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-7.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.92%)
BR100 6,226 Decreased By -220.2 (-3.42%)
BR30 21,602 Decreased By -1144.2 (-5.03%)
KSE100 61,065 Decreased By -1878.4 (-2.98%)
KSE30 20,638 Decreased By -650.7 (-3.06%)
Australian shares end lower as healthcare, commodity stocks drag

Reuters Published 13 Feb, 2024

SYDNEY: Australian shares snapped a three-session winning streak on Monday, dragged by healthcare and commodity stocks, as local investors await US inflation numbers for cues on interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.4% lower at 7,614.9 points. The benchmark fell 0.7% for the previous week.

Globally, market watchers await the January US inflation data due on Tuesday, after the revised consumer price index (CPI) for December indicated easing inflation.

Analysts at ANZ continue to favour November as the starting point of the cycle when the Reserve Bank of Australia may begin cutting interest rates, a move that could be influenced by the inflation print from the US Back In Sydney, healthcare stocks dropped 3.2%, marking their worst day since mid-October, 2023, after bio-tech major CSL announced a setback in a cardiovascular drug trial alongside results.

The priciest stock in the benchmark ended down 4.8%. The energy sub-index closed 1% lower, hitting its lowest level since Jan. 24, amid falling oil prices.

Sector major Woodside fell 2.2%, while Santos ended the day 0.3% higher.

Heayweight miners also fell 0.6%, with mining giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto falling 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, financial stocks closed 0.1% higher.

ANZ Group gained as much as 1.6%, reaching its highest level since January 2022, after the lender reported its first-quarter group revenue in line with the quarterly average of its first-half fiscal 2023 revenue.

Tech majors Xero and Wisetech Global rose as much as 2% and 1.8%, respectively with the broader tech sub-index ending 1% higher. Shares of JB Hi-Fi climbed as much as 7.5% to their highest level and emerging as the top gainer on the benchmark, after it beat market estimates for interim results.

Australian shares US inflation US CPI commodity stocks

