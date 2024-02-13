PESCO announces power suspension on various KP feeders

PESHAWAR: Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 500 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Grid Station on 13th and 14th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Consequently, it said that consumers of load management will be carried out on 132 KV Peshawar University, Peshawar Cantt, Peshawar Industrial, Kohat, KDA, Shahibagh, Hangu, Warsak, Rajar, Peshawar City, Sakhi Chashma, Shabqadar, Rehman Baba, Rajar, Mattani grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

It said that power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud Grid Station on 13th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of Taj Abad 2 feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of New Hayatabad 5 and Ring Road feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m.to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of University Campus, Canal Town, Malakandher, Engineering, Regi, Taj Abad, Taj Abad 2, Agriculture, Mera Achini, HMC, Ring Road, Danish Abad, Ghrib Abad, Rahatabad 1, CMB and Abdara feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from RMT Grid Station on 13th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Safdar Abad 2, RMT, Professor Model Town, Durrani Media Colony, Sheikh Yaseen feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatoot, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 14th and 19th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Scheme Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 14th and 17th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MES, Babu Ghari, Marble Industry, SAA, Palosi 1, Behari Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 13th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly consumers of Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1, ICF, Darmangi, Warsak Road and Jail feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will also remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 13th ,15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of KSM, Industrial Naguman, Northern Bypass, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samar Bagh, New Takht Abad, New Naguman and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from Haripur – Havelian Transmission Line on 15th February from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. resultantly, consumers of 132 KV Tank, Gomal AMC, Nathiagali, Abbottabad and Kholian Bala grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.