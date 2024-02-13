Pakistan condemns Israel’s mly aggression in Gaza

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Israel’s military aggression against Rafah city in Gaza and the resulting destruction and massacre of the Palestinian people, urging the international community to take immediate measures to stop the Israeli crimes against humanity.

“Israel’s offensive in Rafah violates the provisional measures indicated by the International Court of Justice to protect the people of Gaza from genocide,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

She said that it will further aggravate the humanitarian disaster witnessed in Gaza over the last four months and jeopardise the ongoing efforts for a potential ceasefire.

“We urge the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to take urgent measures to bring an immediate end to Israeli aggression and its incessant crimes against humanity,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024