KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 234,193 tonnes of cargo comprising 130,510 tonnes of import cargo and 103,683 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 130,510 comprised of 101,078 tonnes of Containerized Cargo,8,891 tonnes of DAP,7,198 tonnes of DAP, 819 tonnes of Urea, 5,924 tonnes of Wheat & 6,600 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 103,683 comprised of 79,969 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 414 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

-Nearly, 8448 containers comprising of 5096 containers import and 3352 containers export were handled on Monday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 940 of 20’s and 1890 of 40’s loaded while 22 of 20’s and 177 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1196 of 20’s and 403 of 40’s loaded containers while 28 of 20’s and 661 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 09 ships namely, Amber Ray, X-Press Phoenix, Gb Venture, Cosco Antwerp, Ren Jian 23, Olympia, Apl Antwerp & Apl Phoenix berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Safeen Prime, Onur G AHanssa Europe, Al YamamahX-Press Phoenix, Jin Xing & Despina sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, MSC Nor-III, Maersk Boston and Young Sheng Guojiare left the port on Monday morning and six more ships, Bilbao Knutsen, Flaminia, PGc Patreas, Mirela, Arpeggio and Al-Yamamah are expected to sail on same day.

Cargo volume of 129,280 tonnes, comprising 71,497 tonnes imports cargo and 57,783 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,871 Containers (167 TEUs Imports and 2,704 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them four ships, MSC Spring-III, Southern Anoa, BeksNazk and Epic Sunter carrying Containers, Palm oil, Wheat and LPG are expected to take berths at QICT, LCT, FAP and EVTL respectively on Monday, 12th February, while another containers ship, Maersk Nyassais due arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday, 13th February-2024.

