Feb 12, 2024
Business & Finance

India's SpiceJet to cut jobs, save $12mn annually

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 02:02pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Monday that it has started adopting measures to reduce its workforce, aiming to save 1 billion rupees ($12 million) annually.

Local business daily Economic Times reported earlier in the day that the cash-strapped airline would lay off 1,400 staff or around 15% of its 9,000-strong workforce.

The carrier, however, did not confirm the number of jobs being cut.

India’s SpiceJet to induct 10 aircraft from September 2023

SpiceJet said it took the measures as part of its turnaround and cost-cutting strategy following fund infusion to help in the revival of its grounded planes.

The airline, once India’s second-largest, has so far raised 7.44 billion rupees as part of a 22.50 billion rupees fundraising effort by selling shares and warrants.

