Usher dazzles at Super Bowl halftime show with help from his friends

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 01:39pm
US singer-songwriter Usher performs with US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (R) during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP
US singer-songwriter Usher performs with US singer-songwriter Alicia Keys (R) during Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: AFP

LAS VEGAS: Usher delivered a high-energy Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday that featured surprise appearances by some of his most famous collaborators as the R&B star rolled through a parade of his hits.

Sitting at a red piano, Alicia Keys was the first to be revealed as the two united to perform their 2004 duet ‘My Boo.’

Guitar virtuoso H.E.R. was up next as she took the stage to tear through a blistering solo as Usher danced along.

Usher teases guest stars for Super Bowl halftime show

Will.i.am, Lil Jon and Ludacris helped close out the intermission show with a energized rendition of Usher’s biggest hit, ‘Yeah!’

Despite all of the extra star power, Usher was always at the center of the action as he sang, danced, tore off his shirt, and roller skated on a glowing stage at the stadium near the Las Vegas Strip.

“I love you,” he told the appreciative crowd on hand to see the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL’s title game.

The halftime show, which is typically the most watched musical performance of the year, is produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and sponsored by Apple Music.

Usher Raymond IV has sold over 80 million records worldwide, climbing atop music charts and bringing home eight Grammy awards.

He released his first album in 1994 at the age of 16 and his ninth, ‘Coming Home,’ came out on Friday.

He recently ended a popular Las Vegas residency, where he brought Atlanta culture to Las Vegas and has a North American tour kicking off in August.

The stadium was packed with huge names from the world of music including Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, and Taylor Swift, who was at the game to cheer on her boyfriend, Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce.

The 49ers were leading the Chiefs 10-3 at halftime.

