AIRLINK 55.90 Decreased By ▼ -3.95 (-6.6%)
BOP 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.75%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.93%)
DFML 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.51%)
DGKC 65.61 Decreased By ▼ -5.29 (-7.46%)
FCCL 17.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.9%)
FFBL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.01%)
FFL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-10.65%)
GGL 9.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.61%)
HBL 107.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.11 (-2.81%)
HUBC 112.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.70 (-3.19%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-6.34%)
KEL 4.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-8.15%)
KOSM 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.88%)
MLCF 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-5.33%)
OGDC 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -11.50 (-7.89%)
PAEL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-8.26%)
PIAA 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-9.8%)
PIBTL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-8.39%)
PPL 108.02 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-7.64%)
PRL 25.97 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-7.58%)
PTC 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-8.68%)
SEARL 46.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.87 (-7.73%)
SNGP 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-7.65%)
SSGC 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-6.85%)
TELE 6.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-5.96%)
TPLP 11.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-7.35%)
TRG 67.22 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-4.65%)
UNITY 19.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.42 (-6.86%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.15%)
BR100 6,202 Decreased By -243.9 (-3.78%)
BR30 21,490 Decreased By -1256.3 (-5.52%)
KSE100 60,888 Decreased By -2055.8 (-3.27%)
KSE30 20,553 Decreased By -735.7 (-3.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 12, 2024 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian police block roads to halt farmers marching to New Delhi

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 01:14pm

NEW DELHI: Indian police on Monday blocked roads to halt farmers who were marching to New Delhi to press for the better crop prices promised to them in 2021 when thousands of growers camped out on major highways leading to the country’s capital.

Some government ministers are expected to meet farm union leaders on Monday to avoid a repeat of the year-long protest, which was aimed at forcing the government to repeal farm laws designed to deregulate vast agricultural markets.

The march comes just months before national elections in India, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is widely expected to win a third term.

India’s millions of farmers form an influential voting bloc and ruling parties try to keep growers on their side.

Television footage showed farmers in tractors driving towards Delhi from the northern Indian breadbasket states of Punjab and Haryana, and barriers including barbed wire fencing and cement blocks put up on the edges of the city to stop them. Police also issued orders prohibiting public gatherings in Delhi.

Jailbird: India releases pigeon accused of spying for China

The farmers have come out after a call by union leaders to demand higher support or guaranteed prices for their produce, and press the government to meet its promise to double farmers’ income.

“We will move peacefully and our objective is that the government listen to our demands,” Sarvan Singh Pandher, general secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, told news agency ANI.

The government announces support prices for more than 20 crops each year to set a benchmark, but state agencies buy only rice and wheat at the support level, which benefits only about 6% of farmers who raise those two crops.

In 2021, when Modi’s administration repealed the farm laws after the farmers protested, the government said it would set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways to ensure support prices for all farm produce.

Farmers accuse the government of going slow that promise.

Indian police Farmers

Comments

200 characters

Indian police block roads to halt farmers marching to New Delhi

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at $2.4bn in January, up 26% YoY

Intra-day update: rupee gains further ground against US dollar

JI’s Hafiz Naeem vacates Sindh Assembly seat over alleged rigging

Attock Refinery postpones month-long closure over OGRA advice

Dawood Lawrencepur to sell entire stake in Tenaga Generasi to Artistic Milliners

Oil begins week lower after Israel says ‘concluded’ Gaza strikes

Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan

Legal opinion sought on transfer of OGDCL shares held with PC

President speaks of criticality of ‘true mandate’

ECP bars ROs from issuing results for 10 NA, 16 PA seats

Read more stories