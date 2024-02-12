AIRLINK 59.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.1%)
BOP 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.28%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
DFML 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2%)
DGKC 70.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.27%)
FCCL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.11%)
FFBL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.72%)
FFL 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.35%)
GGL 9.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
HBL 109.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.81%)
HUBC 114.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-4.08%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.29%)
KOSM 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.94%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.2%)
OGDC 135.33 Decreased By ▼ -10.37 (-7.12%)
PAEL 22.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.39%)
PIAA 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.4%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 110.17 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-5.8%)
PRL 27.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.78%)
PTC 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 49.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.9%)
SNGP 64.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.92%)
SSGC 11.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.97%)
TELE 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TPLP 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.08%)
TRG 69.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
UNITY 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.42%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.62%)
BR100 6,348 Decreased By -97.9 (-1.52%)
BR30 22,110 Decreased By -636.3 (-2.8%)
KSE100 62,167 Decreased By -776.8 (-1.23%)
KSE30 20,970 Decreased By -317.9 (-1.49%)
Technology

Google pledges 25 million euros to boost AI skills in Europe

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2024 11:25am

LONDON: Google has pledged 25 million euros ($26.98 million) to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI).

Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from training.

The firm will also run a series of “growth academies” to support companies using AI to scale their companies and has expanded its free online AI training courses to 18 languages.

“Research shows that the benefits of AI could exacerbate existing inequalities — especially in terms of economic security and employment,” said Adrian Brown, executive director of the Centre for Public Impact, which is running the nonprofit scheme alongside Google.

Google goes big on ChatGPT-style chatbot

“This new program will help people across Europe develop their knowledge, skills and confidence around AI, ensuring that no one is left behind,”

Last month, Google announced it would invest $1 billion into building a data centre just outside of London, as it moves to meet growing demand for internet services in the region.

The data centre, located on a 33-acre (13-hectare) site bought by Google in 2020, will be located in the town of Waltham Cross, about 15 miles (24.14 km) north of central London, the Alphabet-owned, opens new tab company said in a statement.

