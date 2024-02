BENGALURU: Indian shares were off to a muted start on Monday, weighed by energy stocks on lacklustre results from Oil & Natural Gas Corporation and Tata Power Company, ahead of January retail inflation data later in the day.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.05% at 21,770.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.02% at 71,612.43, as of 9:18 a.m IST.