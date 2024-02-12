AIRLINK 59.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.94%)
‘Independents’ bag 101, PML-N gets 75 seats

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 08:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independents won 93 National Assembly seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) secured 75, and 54 seats, respectively.

According to results of 264 out of total 266 general seats of National Assembly, uploaded on the website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the independent candidates got 101 seats, 93 of them are backed by PTI. However, the PML-N of the former premier Nawaz Sharif got 75 seats, and PPPP secured 54 seats.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) got 17 seats, and the Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Pakistan got four seats. The Pakistan Muslim League got three seats, the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party and Balochistan National Party got two seats each, while Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League (Zia-ul-Haq Shaheed), Pashtoonkhwa National Awami Party Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party, Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party and the National Party got one seat each.

Independent winners can join any party within three days

In the provincial assembly of Punjab, there are total 297 seats, of which, the independent candidates bagged 138 seats, while the PML-N bagged 137 seats.

The PPPP and PML trail behind with 10 and 8 seats, respectively.

The Sindh Assembly consists of a total of 130 seats, with results declared for all constituencies except PS-18, where a re-election is scheduled.

The PPPP clinched 84 seats, followed by MQM which bagged 28 seats. The independent candidates secured 13 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan (JI) bagged two seats.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there are a total of 115 seats, with results declared for 112 constituencies. However, outcomes for PK-79, PK-82, and PK-90 are currently withheld.

However, elections for PK-22 and PK-91 have been postponed.

The KP Assembly witnessed a strong showing by PTI backed independent candidates, who bagged 90 seats, with JUI-P trailing behind with only 7 seats, leaving the PML-N and PPPP with 5 and 4 seats, respectively.

Balochistan; however, emerges as a beacon of stability, with results declared across all 51 constituencies, showcasing a diverse representation with PPP and JUI (P) leading the pack with 11 seats each, followed by PML-N with 6 seats.

