‘Form-47’ removed from ECP website

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday removed the Form 47 section from its website in light of allegations regarding election result tampering.

Visitors trying to access the “Form-47 Provisional Results Dashboard” on the ECP’s website encounter a “404 error” message, signalling that the requested webpage is not available on the server.

This action comes in the wake of criticism levelled against the electoral watchdog for the perceived delay in announcing election results.

Earlier in the day, in a message on X, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Omar Ayub claimed that Form 47 of 18 National Assembly seats allegedly won by PTI-backed independent candidates in Karachi were falsely changed by returning officers (ROs).

