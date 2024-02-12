Futures spread up 1020bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 1020bps to 22.38 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 5.2 percent to 91.72 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 96.71 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter however increased by 9.4 percent to Rs 4.76 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.35 billion.

