Transfer of power: Solangi says there was a procedure

APP Published February 12, 2024 Updated February 12, 2024 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Solangi on Sunday said the government had fulfilled its constitutional responsibility by holding free, fair and transparent elections in a peaceful manner.

Speaking in a TV talk show on private media, the minister said the caretaker government had extended all-out facilitation to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in holding the polls.

The results of the elections were a testament to the transparency of the elections, he added.

Nation went to the polls despite security challenges: PM

To a query, Solangi said there was a procedure for the transfer of power under the Constitution and law.

He said the incumbent speakers would call sessions of all the assemblies as soon as the official results of the general election conveyed to the respective assemblies officially.

The caretaker governments would be dissolved when the elected prime minister and chief ministers would take oaths of their positions, he added.

The Ministry of Interior had responded to the queries about the suspension of mobile service on Election Day, he said, adding the citizens’ lives were of paramount importance for the state.

There were threats to the citizens and polling staff, he said in response to another query. “It was important for us to ensure that there was no hindrance to the people’s mobility on the Election Day.”

There had always been disputes over the election process and election date, he said recalling such disputes at the time 2018 and 2013 elections.

